Shifting farmland use creates higher costs in agriculture industry

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With the price of gas, food, and supplies going up, joining that list is the cost of farmland.

Now, land is selling at high prices, and it’s creating concern for farmers. In 2021, the value of farmland increased almost double the rate of homes.

“Farmland that’s around urban areas, say Dothan, southwest Aalabama around Baldwin County, Mobile those area that really have cities that are growing, then what happens is we have a lot of competition with residential areas,” says Jessica Kelton, Agribusiness Agent, Alabama Extension.

Expanding cities and towns are becoming highly sought after, mainly by homebuilders and commercial developers.

“Unless you have growers who are committed to keeping that property or landowners who are committed to keeping that property in ag, the residential side is just going to win out,” says Kelton. “It just becomes a higher value.”

High valued land means farmers who lease properties to grow crops may see limited access, increased costs to get contracts, or be forced to plant less. Each possibility impacts their profits.

“Your return just won’t allow you to spend $15, $20,000 an acre, " says Kelton.

Kelton explains, if it costs $3 to grow cotton, but the market value is only $2, the farmer doesn’t make any money nor break even.

“They can’t pass that cost on directly up the chain,” says Kelton. “They don’t set their prices.”

Some farmers are looking at innovative options to use the space they have to help keep America fed.

“Because of the demand for land, you have different practices coming out, like vertical farming, where they’re being able to farm up in a facility, so your footprint is a lot smaller,” says Kelton.

Kelton says if less land is available, less food will be grown. This will make the cost of food continue to increase over time. As of now, agriculture funnels over $70 billion dollars into Alabama’s economy each year.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.