Advertisement

Shifting farmland use creates higher costs in agriculture industry

Teachers say the addition of the greenhouse has made the students more excited to learn.
Teachers say the addition of the greenhouse has made the students more excited to learn.(WGEM)
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With the price of gas, food, and supplies going up, joining that list is the cost of farmland.

Now, land is selling at high prices, and it’s creating concern for farmers. In 2021, the value of farmland increased almost double the rate of homes.

“Farmland that’s around urban areas, say Dothan, southwest Aalabama around Baldwin County, Mobile those area that really have cities that are growing, then what happens is we have a lot of competition with residential areas,” says Jessica Kelton, Agribusiness Agent, Alabama Extension.

Expanding cities and towns are becoming highly sought after, mainly by homebuilders and commercial developers.

“Unless you have growers who are committed to keeping that property or landowners who are committed to keeping that property in ag, the residential side is just going to win out,” says Kelton. “It just becomes a higher value.”

High valued land means farmers who lease properties to grow crops may see limited access, increased costs to get contracts, or be forced to plant less. Each possibility impacts their profits.

“Your return just won’t allow you to spend $15, $20,000 an acre, " says Kelton.

Kelton explains, if it costs $3 to grow cotton, but the market value is only $2, the farmer doesn’t make any money nor break even.

“They can’t pass that cost on directly up the chain,” says Kelton. “They don’t set their prices.”

Some farmers are looking at innovative options to use the space they have to help keep America fed.

“Because of the demand for land, you have different practices coming out, like vertical farming, where they’re being able to farm up in a facility, so your footprint is a lot smaller,” says Kelton.

Kelton says if less land is available, less food will be grown. This will make the cost of food continue to increase over time. As of now, agriculture funnels over $70 billion dollars into Alabama’s economy each year.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Hitman paid with motorcycle to kill Alabama teacher: Document
Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc
Missing 12-year-old girl found, Amber Alert canceled
There is $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Darin Starr.
Reward doubling to capture murder suspect
Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?
Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
NWS: EF-2 tornado damage confirmed in Sawyerville; 1 killed

Latest News

Henry County Relay for Life organizers say this year, the event will be more than a walk, but a...
Henry County’s Relay for Life is going bigger and better in Abbeville this year
Henry County Relay for Life organizers say this year, the event will be more than a walk, but a...
Henry County Relay for Life 2022
Slocomb Fire-Rescue trucks
Slocomb Fire Department looking for help with new ambulances
The Slocomb Fire Department is asking Geneva County for funds from the American Rescue Fund to...
Slocomb Ambulance Advocacy