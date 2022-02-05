Advertisement

A park in Abbeville will be receiving major upgrades

By Jayla Johnson
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The community asked, and city leaders are answering. Abbeville is moving forward tonight with plans to upgrade Girard Park.

Renovations include a new walking trail, lights, resurfacing the basketball court and expanding the playground.

Mayor Jimmy Money tells us the changes are needed, as the park hasn’t been improved in years. With the assistance of COVID relief funds, they have a chance to make some changes.

“People are excited, especially for the basketball court, as someone who plays basketball year-round, they’re excited about what’s going on,” says Mayor Jimmy Money, Abbeville. “We’re long overdue, but we have an opportunity to do it, and that’s what we’re doing.”

The city has about $350,000 outlined for the project. As of now, they’re accepting bids for the walking trail portion. Once that’s finalized, they’ll have a better idea on when construction will start.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Hitman paid with motorcycle to kill Alabama teacher: Document
Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc
Missing 12-year-old girl found, Amber Alert canceled
There is $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Darin Starr.
Reward doubling to capture murder suspect
Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
NWS: EF-2 tornado damage confirmed in Sawyerville; 1 killed
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Multiple Fatalities in Coffee County crash

Latest News

Slocomb Fire-Rescue trucks
Slocomb Fire Department looking for help with new ambulances
The Slocomb Fire Department is asking Geneva County for funds from the American Rescue Fund to...
Slocomb Ambulance Advocacy
Mental Health.
A closer look at mental health
WTVY News 4 at Ten