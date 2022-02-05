A park in Abbeville will be receiving major upgrades

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The community asked, and city leaders are answering. Abbeville is moving forward tonight with plans to upgrade Girard Park.

Renovations include a new walking trail, lights, resurfacing the basketball court and expanding the playground.

Mayor Jimmy Money tells us the changes are needed, as the park hasn’t been improved in years. With the assistance of COVID relief funds, they have a chance to make some changes.

“People are excited, especially for the basketball court, as someone who plays basketball year-round, they’re excited about what’s going on,” says Mayor Jimmy Money, Abbeville. “We’re long overdue, but we have an opportunity to do it, and that’s what we’re doing.”

The city has about $350,000 outlined for the project. As of now, they’re accepting bids for the walking trail portion. Once that’s finalized, they’ll have a better idea on when construction will start.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.