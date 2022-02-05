Advertisement

NWS confirms 2 EF-0 tornadoes hit Elmore County Thursday

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Elmore County Thursday.
The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Elmore County Thursday.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Elmore County Thursday.

The NWS said one brief EF-0 tornado touched down in northeast Elmore County, near Eclectic. The other tornado touched down just northeast of Deatsville.

According to the NWS, that brings the total to five tornadoes from Thursday.

The Elmore County Emergency Management Agency said the severe storm passed over Deatsville, Holtville, Lake Jordan and Titus. The EMA office reported minor damage, including downed trees and power lines.

The NWS confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down in Sawyerville Thursday.

In Hale County, a person died and three other people had critical injuries. The EMA Director Russell Weedan said the woman who died in the storms was pulled from beneath a home. The other three injured were removed from the same mobile home.

The NWS will continue to investigate damage elsewhere in Elmore County.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hitman paid with motorcycle to kill Alabama teacher: Document
Darin Starr
Man accused of killing teacher for motorcycle captured
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
Alabama receiving new statewide driver license system
Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc
Missing 12-year-old girl found, Amber Alert canceled
Latrevius Hyshon Thomas-Jackson
Dothan man charged with murder after overnight stabbing

Latest News

WTVY 4WARN Weather
Great Weather Pattern Ahead
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast February 4, 2022
Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
NWS: EF-2 tornado damage confirmed in Sawyerville; 1 killed
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 02-04-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 02-04-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast February 3, 2022