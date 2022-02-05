Henry County’s Relay for Life is going bigger and better in Abbeville this year

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Henry County is looking to make a bigger difference in the celebration of lives for local cancer patients.

Relay for Life organizers say this year, the event will be more than a walk, but a celebration experience with entertainment, vendors, food trucks, and more.

The event will be in Abbeville, and the theme is “Glowing in Hope.”

This year’s coordinator for the event, Sarah Shipes, says the rotation between Headland and Abbeville happens to give everyone in the community an opportunity to participate if they can’t travel.

“$1, $100, $1,000, any money can help Relay,” says Sarah Shipes, Committee Chair, Henry County Relay for Life. “A lot of money Henry County raises will stay in Henry County, will stay in the wiregrass, and help people with rides to treatment, help people with wigs, things they need.”

This year’s event will be April 29. This year’s goal is to raise $28,000 for the American Cancer Society.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

