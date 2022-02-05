Advertisement

Great Weather Pattern Ahead

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Emily Acton
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS- Clear skies overnight with temperatures dropping into the lower 30s. A great weather pattern for the rest of our weekend and into our work week. We can expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s and 60s for the highs.

TONIGHT- Clear. Low near 34°. Winds N 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly Sunny. High near 67°. N 5 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly Clear. Low near 43°. Winds N 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED:

MON: Partly Cloudy. Low: 43° High: 53°

TUE: Mostly Sunny. Low: 37° High: 57°

WED: MOstly Sunny. Low: 35° High: 60°

THR: Partly Cloudy. Low: 36° High: 63°

FRI: Mostly Sunny. Low: 36° High: 57°

SAT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 42° High: 54°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

