Ex-corrections officer gets 9 years for inmate assault

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A former Alabama Department of Corrections lieutenant has been sentenced to nine years in jail for failing to stop an officer from assaulting two inmates.

The U.S. Department of Justice, in a news release Friday, said a federal jury convicted 41-year-old Willie M. Burks III for a 2019 incident that occurred at Elmore Correctional Facility.

Evidence at trial showed that former Sgt. Ulysses Oliver Jr. beat two inmates for bringing contraband into the prison. Burks came into a hallway after Oliver had finished the first assault then “stood and watched as Oliver pulled the second inmate from an observation room, threw him on the floor and beat the inmate with his feet and collapsible baton.”

Oliver and two other former officers pleaded guilty in connection with the incident.

