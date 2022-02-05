On the dotted line: Kaleb Floyd signs with Faulkner University

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - It was a big day for Dale County senior Kaleb Floyd as he put pen to paper to take his football career to the next level.

Floyd will make his way to the capital city next fall where he will suit up for the Faulkner Eagles.

In his senior season as a Warrior, Floyd held it down on the offensive line allowing zero sacks.

Now, he hopes to have the same success on the field at Faulkner.

Floyd says he is excited to be able to play so close to home, and at the place he knew was the right fit from the start.

“As soon as I stepped on the university, I just felt like the atmosphere was so great and loving,” said Floyd. “I went to a couple of games on my visits and the coaches just showed me support and just thinking I’m going to be great, and I really liked that. I knew from that day that I stepped on campus that I was going to commit here.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.