Dothan man charged with murder after overnight stabbing

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A fight Friday night has left one man dead, another charged with murder.

Police records show that 22-year-old Latrevius Hyshon Thomas-Jackson was booked into jail early this morning for murder.

Dothan police were called to the 300 block of Rimson Road just before 11 p.m. for an edged weapon assault with moderate injuries. That’s near the intersection of West Selma Street and Southland Drive.

The victim died while being transported to the hospital.

Houston County jail records show Jackson being held on a $1.5 million dollar bond.

