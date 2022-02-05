Advertisement

Dothan man charged with murder after overnight stabbing

$1.5 million dollar bond set according to police records
Latrevius Hyshon Thomas-Jackson
Latrevius Hyshon Thomas-Jackson(Holmes County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A fight Friday night has left one man dead, another charged with murder.

Police records show that 22-year-old Latrevius Hyshon Thomas-Jackson was booked into jail early this morning for murder.

Dothan police were called to the 300 block of Rimson Road just before 11 p.m. for an edged weapon assault with moderate injuries. That’s near the intersection of West Selma Street and Southland Drive.

The victim died while being transported to the hospital.

Houston County jail records show Jackson being held on a $1.5 million dollar bond.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Hitman paid with motorcycle to kill Alabama teacher: Document
Darin Starr
Man accused of killing teacher for motorcycle captured
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
Alabama receiving new statewide driver license system
Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc
Missing 12-year-old girl found, Amber Alert canceled
A recently leaked video shows alleged members of a white supremacist group training near the...
Leaked video shows alleged white supremacist group training in Tallahassee

Latest News

Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards
Darin Starr
Man accused of killing teacher for motorcycle captured
Teachers say the addition of the greenhouse has made the students more excited to learn.
Shifting farmland use creates higher costs in agriculture industry
Henry County Relay for Life organizers say this year, the event will be more than a walk, but a...
Henry County’s Relay for Life is going bigger and better in Abbeville this year