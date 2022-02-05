Advertisement

Alabama AG filing suit to block President Biden’s healthcare worker vaccine mandate

The mandate requires healthcare workers to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by...
The mandate requires healthcare workers to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by February 14th.(WSFA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has filed a suit that would block President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

The mandate requires healthcare workers to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by February 14th.

“Biden’s overall scheme to federalize vaccination policy and force vaccines on the American people has been left in shambles by defeat after defeat in the courts, and I am proud to have been a part of those victories,” said Attorney General Marshall. “While his healthcare-worker vaccine mandate has survived certain challenges on appeal, new facts and additional legal infirmities render this mandate too unlawful.”

“Furthermore, this unlawful mandate is causing havoc in the healthcare labor market across the nation—especially in rural communities—and does not account for the pandemic’s changing circumstances. I have joined with 15 other attorneys general in filing an amended complaint to seek an end to Biden’s unnecessary and un-American healthcare-worker vaccine,” said Marshall.

Marshall joined attorneys general in 15 others states in filing the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hitman paid with motorcycle to kill Alabama teacher: Document
Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc
Missing 12-year-old girl found, Amber Alert canceled
There is $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Darin Starr.
Reward doubling to capture murder suspect
Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
NWS: EF-2 tornado damage confirmed in Sawyerville; 1 killed
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Multiple Fatalities in Coffee County crash

Latest News

Bill would strip Southeast Health board of appointment power
Bill would strip Southeast Health board of appointment power
FL Attorney General Ashley Moody
State of Florida taking legal action against President Joe Biden’s Administration
Southeast Health hospital
Bill would strip Southeast Health board of appointment power
Alabama sheriffs are stepping up pressure on state lawmakers. They oppose legislation that...
Alabama sheriffs rally opposing permitless carry
Former U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama has testified under oath that he never met a...
Former Senate candidate Moore on accuser: ‘I don’t know her’