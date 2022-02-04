Advertisement

USDA to update school meal nutrition standards

The USDA is issuing new nutrition standards that will require less sodium and healthier grains...
The USDA is issuing new nutrition standards that will require less sodium and healthier grains for school meals.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden Administration is working to make school lunches healthier.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is issuing new nutrition standards for milk, whole grains and sodium in school meals.

Schools will be allowed to offer flavored low-fat one percent milk and 80% of grains must be whole grain rich.

Sodium limits are also being lowered. They’re going down 10%, starting in the 2023-2024 school year.

The USDA points out these changes are transitional, to help schools recover from COVID-19 and supply chain challenges.

The agency plans to develop more long-term standards for the 2024-2025 school year.

The last major update to school nutrition standards came in 2012.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hitman paid with motorcycle to kill Alabama teacher: Document
Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc
Missing 12-year-old girl found, Amber Alert canceled
There is $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Darin Starr.
Reward doubling to capture murder suspect
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Multiple Fatalities in Coffee County crash
Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
One killed, multiple people injured in storms in West Alabama

Latest News

Greg McMichael stands to be recognized during jury selection for the trial of he and his son...
Arbery killer’s father retracts plea before hate crime trial
FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros,...
Employers added 467,000 jobs in January despite omicron
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is using wastewater to track the spread of...
CDC to start tracking COVID-19 through wastewater
Interstate 555 from Trumann to Bay in Arkansas was covered in ice Thursday afternoon. Numerous...
Storm expected to glaze Pennsylvania, New England in ice