Advertisement

Temperatures are on the way down today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – We started the early morning in the 60s but as the cold front moves through temperatures are already starting to drop behind it. This afternoon scattered showers will stick around and temperatures will keep falling. Overnight we will be back into the lower 30s for lows with winds out of the north west. Tomorrow to start the weekend plenty of sunshine but cooler temperatures in the 50s. We stay in the 50s to start off next week but rebound into the lower 60s by mid week.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High near 66°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 80%

TONIGHT – Skies clear. Low near 33°. Winds: NW 5-10 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 54°. Winds N 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 34° High: 57° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 41° High: 56° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 37° High: 57° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 60° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 63° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 65° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 67° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 15-20 kts. Seas 4-6 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Hitman paid with motorcycle to kill Alabama teacher: Document
Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc
Missing 12-year-old girl found, Amber Alert canceled
There is $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Darin Starr.
Reward doubling to capture murder suspect
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Multiple Fatalities in Coffee County crash
Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
One killed, multiple people injured in storms in West Alabama

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 02-04-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 02-04-22
Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
One killed, multiple people injured in storms in West Alabama
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast February 3, 2022
WTVY Wx Logo
Temps To Tumble