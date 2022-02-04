Temperatures are on the way down today

SYNOPSIS – We started the early morning in the 60s but as the cold front moves through temperatures are already starting to drop behind it. This afternoon scattered showers will stick around and temperatures will keep falling. Overnight we will be back into the lower 30s for lows with winds out of the north west. Tomorrow to start the weekend plenty of sunshine but cooler temperatures in the 50s. We stay in the 50s to start off next week but rebound into the lower 60s by mid week.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High near 66°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 80%

TONIGHT – Skies clear. Low near 33°. Winds: NW 5-10 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 54°. Winds N 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 34° High: 57° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 41° High: 56° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 37° High: 57° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 60° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 63° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 65° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 67° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 15-20 kts. Seas 4-6 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.