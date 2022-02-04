Sunshine Returns Saturday

SYNOPSIS – Showers will end overnight and skies will clear late as colder and drier air arrives in the Wiregrass. We’ll see lows in the lower 30s Saturday morning, but afternoon temperatures will pop into the lower 50s as sunshine dominates. Look for slightly cooler than normal air for much of next week, before we warm.

TONIGHT – Showers end, clearing late. Low near 33°. Winds NW-N at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 52°. Winds N at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 34°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 34° High: 57° 5%

MON: Mostly cloudy, slight shower chance. Low: 43° High: 56° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 37° High: 57° 5%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 35° High: 60° 5%

THU: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 63° 5%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 64° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 20 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

