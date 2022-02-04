Advertisement

Next Love Dothan Neighborhood Cleanup on Feb 23

Love Dothan campaign
Love Dothan campaign(Source: Facebook/City of Dothan)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan is preparing for the next Love Your Neighborhood Clean-Up project. This program is a way for the City and citizens to work together to help beautify and enhance existing neighborhoods. Portions of the Eastside neighborhood have been identiﬁed as the next Love Your Neighborhood project.

There will be volunteer groups in the area on Saturday, February 26th, from 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., helping residents with yard work, light tree trimming, and hedge trimming. Volunteers will also help residents move yard waste, appliances, furniture, and other unwanted items to the street for the City’s Environmental Services Department to haul away.

If you have any speciﬁc tasks you would like the volunteers to help with, please call 334-615-3128 or e-mail community@dothan.org by Wednesday, February 23rd.

City of Dothan employees will be present in the neighborhood in the weeks leading up to and following the cleanup date. City employees will take note of what needs repairing and will replace City infrastructure items, as necessary.

