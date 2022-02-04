New mural coming to downtown Ozark

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass Resource Conservation and Development is important to our area, offering yearly grants to growing rural communities. Now, they’re looking to give those areas a little extra recognition.

The group serves ten of our surrounding counties. Wiregrass RC&D is going the extra mile by representing people they help through a mural.

Wes Hardin is the artist working on the mural, which will feature an array of different faces.

“It will actually promote what Wiregrass RC&D does, who it serves and the people it serves and the mission statement that we have to serve rural communities in Southeast Alabama and that’s what this mural will represent,” said Ronnie Davis - Executive Director, RC&D.

When finished, the mural will be seen on the corner of East Avenue and Union Avenue on the RC&D building in downtown Ozark.

They are hoping to have the mural completed by the middle of march.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

