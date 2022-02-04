Advertisement

Headland ready to defend home court in area tournament

The Lady Rams went undefeated in Class 5A Area 3 regular season play.
Headland ready to defend home court in area tournament
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - The Lady Rams basketball team is gearing up to host the Class 5A Area 3 tournament.

Headland has consistently been at the top of the area standings over the years, and their hard work has paid off once again.

The Lady Rams went undefeated in regular season area play to give themselves the number one seed in the tourney.

While this is a young Rams team, it does not affect their dominance on the floor.

Now, Headland is ready to defend its territory and make another post season run.

“Rehobeth and Carroll are good,” said head coach Jy’Tu Blackmon. “You know, they are good. They have some key players that can really cause problems for us. So, it’s not guaranteed. It’s not guaranteed. They fight. They’re good. We’ve just got to come out and play ball. Play ball the way we know how to play ball, finish, be confident and handle business.”

Headland will play the winner of the Rehobeth/Carroll game in the tournament championship on February 10.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Five people were reported injured in the crash.
Injuries reported in Ross Clark Circle Crash
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Multiple Fatalities in Coffee County crash
There is $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Darin Starr.
Suspected accomplice in Starr murder FBI’s most wanted
There is $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Darin Starr.
Reward doubling to capture murder suspect
Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?

Latest News

Carroll Eagles vs Headland Rams
Carroll Eagles vs Headland Rams
Pete Golding arrested for DUI
University of Alabama defensive coordinator arrested for DUI; releases statement
On the dotted line: A pair of Yellow Jackets sign football scholarships
On the dotted line: A pair of Yellow Jackets sign football scholarships
On the dotted line: Andre Galloway inks with Faulkner University
On the dotted line: Andre Galloway inks with Faulkner University