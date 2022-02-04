Headland ready to defend home court in area tournament

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - The Lady Rams basketball team is gearing up to host the Class 5A Area 3 tournament.

Headland has consistently been at the top of the area standings over the years, and their hard work has paid off once again.

The Lady Rams went undefeated in regular season area play to give themselves the number one seed in the tourney.

While this is a young Rams team, it does not affect their dominance on the floor.

Now, Headland is ready to defend its territory and make another post season run.

“Rehobeth and Carroll are good,” said head coach Jy’Tu Blackmon. “You know, they are good. They have some key players that can really cause problems for us. So, it’s not guaranteed. It’s not guaranteed. They fight. They’re good. We’ve just got to come out and play ball. Play ball the way we know how to play ball, finish, be confident and handle business.”

Headland will play the winner of the Rehobeth/Carroll game in the tournament championship on February 10.

