The Blackmon Family: A bond strengthen by basketball

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Jy’Tu Blackmon has always coached up his daughter Jayden but for the past four seasons they officially got to share the court together at Headland.

“I thank God she’s been great,” said Jy’Tu. “You know, but once we get on the court now, I hold her accountable like I hold everyone else. She has a lot of weight on her shoulders, especially being my daughter and I’m the coach.”

For Jayden, having her dad and coach wrapped into one has been...

“Pretty normal just because I’ve had it my whole life,” said Jayden. “So, I feel like there was no different transition. So, it’s been a journey. It’s been fun. It’s also been kind of tough too.”

This is Jayden’s final season at Headland, and it has been special in more ways than one.

From joining the Ram’s one-thousand-point club...

“When I hit it, I could just hear everybody kind of yelling and excited and I was getting high fives,” said Jayden. “It was a very great moment and I loved it. I watch it over and over and over again.”

Jy’Tu added, “It’s my baby, her last year. She hit that milestone. I mean I don’t even know the words to explain it.”

To cherishing every last second with her dad.

“I’ve loved it just because some people don’t get that kind of experience, and I feel like I’ve been blessed to have that kind of experience,” said Jayden.

Jy’Tu added, “To see her transition from not really being able to dribble a ball or shoot a little bit, to understanding the game itself. It’s so heartwarming. I mean I love it. I kind of tear up thinking about how she’s grown so much as a young lady as well.”

One of their favorite memories together...

“I was teaching them like a Euro-step and in practice she couldn’t get it like the first two or three times,” said Jy’Tu. “I could see her looking up into the sky trying to step, understanding it. We get in the game, and she makes a steal and it was absolutely perfect. I throw my clipboard in the air, and I just look around I’m like where in the world did that come from. She couldn’t do it yesterday.”

“It kind of just happened. I don’t really remember the moment of doing it but just looking at the film it was kind of out of the blue,” added Jayden.

While their time on the same team is coming to a close, the Blackmons are excited for the next chapter.

“I hate to say this, but I’ve been dreading it,” said Jy’Tu. “You’re going to make me cry on camera. Everybody’s going to laugh at me. I love my baby more than I love myself. So, I know she’s going to be extremely successful with whatever she does.”

Jayden added, “Kind of sad but excited because I’m not going to get yelled at as much.”

Jayden still has a little more yelling to endure from her dad this season as the Lady Rams gear up for area tournament play.

