Advertisement

Activist: Man shot by Minneapolis police didn’t live in raided apartment

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading an investigation.
The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading an investigation.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A civil rights attorney says relatives told her a man fatally shot by Minneapolis police executing a search warrant in a homicide investigation did not live in the apartment raided by the SWAT team.

Police late Thursday identified the man as 22-year-old Amir Locke, confirming a name released earlier by activists.

The civil rights attorney, Nekima Levy Armstrong, who is also a prominent community activist, said the family told her that Locke didn’t live in the apartment, that police were not looking for him and that he wasn’t named in the warrants.

The search warrants have not been made public.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading an investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were reported injured in the crash.
Injuries reported in Ross Clark Circle Crash
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Multiple Fatalities in Coffee County crash
There is $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Darin Starr.
Suspected accomplice in Starr murder FBI’s most wanted
There is $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Darin Starr.
Reward doubling to capture murder suspect
Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?

Latest News

Greg McMichael stands to be recognized during jury selection for the trial of he and his son...
Greg McMichael won’t plead to hate crime in Arbery death
Charlie and Diamond were found outside locked in a crate during freezing temperatures,...
2 dogs found in crate during freezing weather looking for forever home together
Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc, age 12, of Enterprise was last seen this Thursday morning around 11:45 AM.
Enterprise PD searching for allegedly abducted 12-year-old
A massive snow and ice storm slams the US.
As winter storm moves across US, ice becomes bigger concern
Ozark Boys and Girls Club summer program registration opens soon
Ozark Boys and Girls Club summer program registration opens soon