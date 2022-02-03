Warm today, showers and storms tonight

SYNOPSIS – We are starting the day off in the lower 60s around the area, this afternoon we will see the upper 70s ahead of our next cold front. The front will bring showers and storms along with it some could be on the stronger side this evening with our main threat being some gusty winds. Tomorrow our high temperature will occur early in the day and drop into the 40s by late afternoon. The weekend looks quiet with highs in the 50s, next week starts off quiet as well with temperatures around 60 degrees by midweek.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy. High near 77°. Winds S 10-20 mph 20%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, rain moves in. Low near 64°. Winds: SW 5-10 80%

TOMORROW– Rain ending, temps dropping. High near 64°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 80%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 56° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 39° High: 59° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 41° High: 58° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 34° High: 57° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 35° High: 60° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 58° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 66° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 20-25 kts. Seas 5-7 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.