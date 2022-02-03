Advertisement

University of Alabama defensive coordinator arrested for DUI

Pete Golding arrested for DUI
Pete Golding arrested for DUI(Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding was arrested early Thursday morning for DUI according to Northport Police.

Northport PD Assist Chief Keith Carpenter says Stephen Thomas Golding also known as Pete Golding, was arrested at 1 a.m. and booked into the Tuscaloosa Co. jail.

9/28/21 MFB Practice Alabama Defensive Coordinator / Inside Linebackers Coach Pete Golding...
9/28/21 MFB Practice Alabama Defensive Coordinator / Inside Linebackers Coach Pete Golding Photo by Kent Gidley(Kent Gidley | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athleti)

Golding has been with the University of Alabama since 2018.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were reported injured in the crash.
Injuries reported in Ross Clark Circle Crash
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Multiple Fatalities in Coffee County crash
There is $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Darin Starr.
Suspected accomplice in Starr murder FBI’s most wanted
SE Health suspends elective procedures
Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?

Latest News

Coffee County Sheriff gives update on Sara Starr murder investigation
Investigators discuss search for murder suspect in Starr case - clipped version
Ozark EMS
Ozark EMS will soon have a new home
Reward doubling to capture murder suspect
Law officers doubling down on search for murder suspect
Ozark B&G Club
Registration set to open soon for Ozark Boys and Girls Club summer program