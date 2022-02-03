Temps To Tumble

SYNOPSIS – A strong cold front will pass the Wiregrass Friday morning, sending temperatures tumbling during the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms ahead of the front will give way to just scattered showers behind the front, ending Friday night. Sunshine will follow for Saturday, but we’ll remain cool.

TONIGHT – Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low near 58°. Winds S/NW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Scattered showers, falling temperatures into the 40s for the afternoon. High near 58° before falling. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Showers ending, clearing late. Low near 33°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 33° High: 54° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 59° 5%

MON: Mostly cloudy, slight shower chance. Low: 41° High: 56° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 37° High: 57° 5%

WED: Sunny. Low: 35° High: 60° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 36° High: 63° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW/NW at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

