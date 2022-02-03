SE Health suspends elective procedures

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - SE Health hospital is suspending elective procedures to reallocate staff.

Starting Thursday, February 3, Southeast Health hospital is temporarily suspending elective surgeries and procedures.

In a Facebook post, the hospital says the suspension is caused by an increase in hospitalizations and the need to reallocate staff to manage the surge of patients in the ER, and critical care beds.

All elective surgeries and procedures will be rescheduled at a later time by the patient’s physician.

The hospital’s website COVID dashboard shows 86 patients in the hospital on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

