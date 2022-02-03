Registration set to open soon for Ozark Boys and Girls Club summer program

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - If you are starting to consider summer programs for your little ones, the Ozark Boys and Girls Club may be the right fit.

The eight week summer program is filled with field trips, vacation bible school, swim lessons, and tennis clinics.

Organizers say it’s a way to keep kids busy and learning while having fun.

“We constantly have guest speakers coming in. people come in and talk about healthy eating and staying active. the kids continue to learn even though they’re not in school. they’re continuing to learn in a fun manner,” said Haley Ingram - Program Director.

The Boys and Girls Club also participates in “Smart Moves”, which teaches kids how to make good decisions and achieve goals.

The summer program is open to kids 6-13 and takes place June 6th through July 29th. The hours will be 7:30am to 6:00pm, the program costs $315 per child with a $35 deposit and field trips are an additional fee.

Registration for current members open February 7th and registration for the public will open on March 7th. The program is open to any Wiregrass children.

You can contact the club at 334-445-0512

