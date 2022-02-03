Pilgrim’s Pride employees and family can go to ESCC tuition free

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Enterprise State Community College and Pilgrim’s Pride have agreed to a partnership that aims to make a difference in team members’ families.

This partnership between ESCC and Pilgrim’s Pride is just one of three in the state.

It will allow Pilgrim team members and dependents to go to school without having to pay tuition.

ESCC follows Northwest Shoals and Snead State community colleges by partnering with Pilgrim’s Pride for tuition free assistance.

“Not only will this offer our team members opportunity to improve their education and not have to worry about sending their children to college and have to worry about the tuition and so it’ll just make the whole family life a lot better,” said Pilgrim’s Pride complex manager David Massey.

The company is hoping to eliminate problems their team members sometimes face when trying to attend college.

“There are a lot of people that don’t get the opportunity to go to college and primarily because of finances and this will eliminate that barrier there,” Massey added.

But tuition assistance is not all team members will get through this partnership.

“They’ll also have the resources and the student services to help them be successful,” said ESCC Dean of Students Kassie Mathis. “So, this program has the potential to really impact our community and our workforce in a big way.”

Both parties hope this partnership will be a trickle effect for generations to come.

“Once you have that one person in the family that takes advantage of this program, then hopefully their children take the advantage and then maybe their children take advantage,” Mathis finished.

Team members and their dependents will also receive assistance with admission, registration, and even employment.

The partnership is possible through the Better Futures program started by Pilgrim’s Pride in March 2021.

