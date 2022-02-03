People hurt, homes damaged in West Alabama

HALE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - We are getting reports of storm damage and injuries across the state of Alabama.

The Hale County EMA director confirmed to WBRC people were injured, and some were trapped after he says a tornado crossed the river in the Sawyerville area. Several homes were damaged off Highway 14.

Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co. (Bryan Wilson @dualdoppler)

We will continue to update this as we learn more information.

