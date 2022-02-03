Advertisement

People hurt, homes damaged in West Alabama

Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.(Bryan Wilson @dualdoppler)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - We are getting reports of storm damage and injuries across the state of Alabama.

The Hale County EMA director confirmed to WBRC people were injured, and some were trapped after he says a tornado crossed the river in the Sawyerville area. Several homes were damaged off Highway 14.

Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.(Bryan Wilson @dualdoppler)

We will continue to update this as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were reported injured in the crash.
Injuries reported in Ross Clark Circle Crash
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Multiple Fatalities in Coffee County crash
There is $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Darin Starr.
Suspected accomplice in Starr murder FBI’s most wanted
There is $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Darin Starr.
Reward doubling to capture murder suspect
SE Health suspends elective procedures

Latest News

Coffee County Sheriff gives update on Sara Starr murder investigation
Investigators discuss search for murder suspect in Starr case - clipped version
Ozark EMS
Ozark EMS will soon have a new home
Reward doubling to capture murder suspect
Law officers doubling down on search for murder suspect
Ozark B&G Club
Registration set to open soon for Ozark Boys and Girls Club summer program