News4 Now: What’s Going On
Updated: 38 minutes ago
(WTVY) - News4 talks about today’s top stories along with a look at this weekend’s events.
Events for the weekend of February 3, 2022
- Empty Bowls Dothan Bowl Sale, Sat Feb 5th
- Mystics of Solomon Park Mardi Gras Wagon and Pet Parade, Sat Feb 5th
- Book Bites with Kim Carroll, Mon Feb 7th
- 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience, Tue Feb 8th
- AARP Tax-Aid: FREE Tax Help!, Thu Feb 3rd
- First Saturday Family Day, Sat Feb 5th
- Plus farmers markets, library story times, and other monthly events on the WTVY Community Calendar!
