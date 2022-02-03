Advertisement

Library offers a walk through time for Black History Month

The Dothan Houston County Library is displaying the Long March exhibit featuring political cartoons from the Civil Rights era.
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Houston County Library is offering a walk through time for Black History Month.

The main branch of the library is displaying the Long March exhibit from the Herb Block Foundation featuring political cartoons from the Civil Rights era.

The exhibit displays the work of legendary Washington Post editorial cartoonist Herbert L. Block, famously known as “Herblock.”

The library says the exhibit tries to take the critical moments from that time period and describe them in a subtle way invoking many thoughts, which is their goal during this month.

“It’s extremely important for us as the library to give visibility to people and organizations who are creating change, and for us to celebrate the triumphs and also shed light onto the adversities of Black Americans throughout history,” says Ashley Bynum, adult programming specialist with Dothan Houston County Library System.

The exhibit will be on display until March 1. The library will offer more Black history programs and tributes throughout the month.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Five people were reported injured in the crash.
Injuries reported in Ross Clark Circle Crash
There is $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Darin Starr.
Suspected accomplice in Starr murder FBI’s most wanted
Iveonna Turner booking photo.
Dothan woman charged with killing unborn child
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Crossville Elementary School
Mother speaks out after son was allegedly assaulted by school nurse

Latest News

The Dothan Houston County Library is displaying the Long March exhibit featuring political...
Library offers a walk through time for Black History Month
Dothan Houston County Library offers free tax-filing services
(WBAY file photo)
The 4-H peanut butter and jelly drive is back
Dothan Tech "job shadow day"
Dothan Tech students job shadow in the community