Library offers a walk through time for Black History Month

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Houston County Library is offering a walk through time for Black History Month.

The main branch of the library is displaying the Long March exhibit from the Herb Block Foundation featuring political cartoons from the Civil Rights era.

The exhibit displays the work of legendary Washington Post editorial cartoonist Herbert L. Block, famously known as “Herblock.”

The library says the exhibit tries to take the critical moments from that time period and describe them in a subtle way invoking many thoughts, which is their goal during this month.

“It’s extremely important for us as the library to give visibility to people and organizations who are creating change, and for us to celebrate the triumphs and also shed light onto the adversities of Black Americans throughout history,” says Ashley Bynum, adult programming specialist with Dothan Houston County Library System.

The exhibit will be on display until March 1. The library will offer more Black history programs and tributes throughout the month.

