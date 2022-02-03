Advertisement

Investigators will discuss Starr murder case Thursday morning

By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference to discuss the Sara Starr murder case on Thursday morning.

The press conference will take place at 9:00 AM. You can watch the press conference on the video player attached to this story starting at 9:00 AM or on the WTVY News app.

Sara Starr, an Enterprise teacher, was found dead outside her Coffee County home in November 2017. She had been shot.

Starr’s husband Jason Starr was arrested in December 2021, and at the time Coffee County Sheriff Dave Sutton said that a federal indictment had been issued for another suspect, the apparent trigger person in Starr’s murder.

Wednesday the FBI Mobile, Ala. field office issued a wanted poster and $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Darin Starr, Jason Starr’s brother. Darin Starr is charged with murder-for-hire.

