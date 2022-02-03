AMBER ALERT issued for 12-year-old Enterprise girl, police say abducted

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department is investigating the abduction of a 12-year-old.

Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc, age 12, of Enterprise, AL was last seen this Thursday morning around 11:45 AM on Anthony Circle Enterprise, AL.

Eidy was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. She is 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued an AMBER ALERT for Eidy at 6:23 PM.

Law enforcement say Eidy is believed to be in extreme danger.

Eidy may be traveling with a Hispanic male by the name of Alvaro Cucul occupying a black in color 2017 GMC Acadia. Eidy may currently be traveling in Georgia at this time.

Alvaro Cucul (Source: Enterprise Police Department)

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Eidy, immediately contact us at (334) 347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

