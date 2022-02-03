Advertisement

AMBER ALERT issued for 12-year-old Enterprise girl, police say abducted

Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc
Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc(Source: Enterprise Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department is investigating the abduction of a 12-year-old.

Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc, age 12, of Enterprise, AL was last seen this Thursday morning around 11:45 AM on Anthony Circle Enterprise, AL.

Eidy was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. She is 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued an AMBER ALERT for Eidy at 6:23 PM.

Law enforcement say Eidy is believed to be in extreme danger.

Eidy may be traveling with a Hispanic male by the name of Alvaro Cucul occupying a black in color 2017 GMC Acadia. Eidy may currently be traveling in Georgia at this time.

Alvaro Cucul
Alvaro Cucul(Source: Enterprise Police Department)

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Eidy, immediately contact us at (334) 347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Five people were reported injured in the crash.
Injuries reported in Ross Clark Circle Crash
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Multiple Fatalities in Coffee County crash
There is $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Darin Starr.
Suspected accomplice in Starr murder FBI’s most wanted
There is $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Darin Starr.
Reward doubling to capture murder suspect
SE Health suspends elective procedures

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast February 3, 2022
File photo
WTVY: Starr murder case follow 2-3-2022
Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
One killed, multiple people injured in storms in West Alabama
Carroll Eagles vs Headland Rams
Carroll Eagles vs Headland Rams