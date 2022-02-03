AMBER ALERT issued for 12-year-old Enterprise girl, police say abducted
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department is investigating the abduction of a 12-year-old.
Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc, age 12, of Enterprise, AL was last seen this Thursday morning around 11:45 AM on Anthony Circle Enterprise, AL.
Eidy was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. She is 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued an AMBER ALERT for Eidy at 6:23 PM.
Law enforcement say Eidy is believed to be in extreme danger.
Eidy may be traveling with a Hispanic male by the name of Alvaro Cucul occupying a black in color 2017 GMC Acadia. Eidy may currently be traveling in Georgia at this time.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Eidy, immediately contact us at (334) 347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.