On the dotted line: Quentin Hayes inks with Air Force

Hayes will join the Falcons in the fall.
On the dotted line: Quentin Hayes signs with Air Force
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise senior Quentin Hayes will be making the move to Colorado in the fall to join the Air Force Falcons football program.

Hayes was a key player for the Wildcats this season.

Through 10 games he had 650 yards and six touchdowns through the air, and on the ground Hayes racked up 629 yards to go along with 8 TDs to help lead the Wildcats to the second round of playoffs.

Now, Hayes is looking forward to what he can accomplish on and off the field at the academy.

“It means a lot just to have the opportunity to sign with the Air Force,” said Hayes. “I mean, knowing not only the opportunities I’ll have outside of football after I graduate but to be around the brotherhood, and that was one of the big things that pulled me in.”

On the dotted line: A pair of Yellow Jackets sign football scholarships
On the dotted line: Andre Galloway inks with Faulkner University
On the dotted line: A pair of Yellow Jackets sign football scholarships
On the dotted line: Andre Galloway inks with Faulkner University
On the dotted line: Cottonwood duo signs football scholarships
