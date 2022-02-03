On the dotted line: A pair of Yellow Jackets sign football scholarships

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - It was a double dip out in Yellow Jacket country, as seniors Ryan Graham and Jaylon Dozier signed to take their talents to the next level.

Graham will look to be an anchor on the offensive line at Goode Elite Prep, where he will suit up for the Colts next season.

While Dozier is ready to roar.

He is headed to Tennessee after signing with the Lane College Dragons.

Listed as an athlete, Dozier brings a lot to the table for Lane.

Both players excited to see this day finally happen.

“What this day means is it’s special,” said Dozier. “It’s a huge blessing. I dreamed this opportunity days and nights, just thankful to be able to play at the next level.”

Graham added, “It’s a dream come true. I’ve always wanted to play college ball. It felt very exciting to do it. I just thank God I was able to do it.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.