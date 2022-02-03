Advertisement

On the dotted line: A pair of Yellow Jackets sign football scholarships

Ryan Graham signed with Goode Elite Prep and Jaylon Dozier will join Lane College.
On the dotted line: A pair of Yellow Jackets sign football scholarships
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - It was a double dip out in Yellow Jacket country, as seniors Ryan Graham and Jaylon Dozier signed to take their talents to the next level.

Graham will look to be an anchor on the offensive line at Goode Elite Prep, where he will suit up for the Colts next season.

While Dozier is ready to roar.

He is headed to Tennessee after signing with the Lane College Dragons.

Listed as an athlete, Dozier brings a lot to the table for Lane.

Both players excited to see this day finally happen.

“What this day means is it’s special,” said Dozier. “It’s a huge blessing. I dreamed this opportunity days and nights, just thankful to be able to play at the next level.”

Graham added, “It’s a dream come true. I’ve always wanted to play college ball. It felt very exciting to do it. I just thank God I was able to do it.”

