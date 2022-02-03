On the dotted line: Nick Cox signs with West Florida

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Wildcat Nick Cox is moving up the ranks.

He will be taking his talents down to the sunshine state, where he will suit up for the West Florida Argos.

Cox was a big reason Hayes saw so much success on the field as he held it down on the offensive line for the Wildcats this season.

Now, he is hoping the skills he learned at Enterprise will transfer over to the next level.

“I like it a lot,” said Cox. “It’s pretty much all about building men and their thing is if they can build us into good men then we’ll win football games.”

