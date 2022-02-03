On the dotted line: Cottonwood duo signs football scholarships

COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) - A pair of Cottonwood Bears are headed off to the college ranks.

Seniors Allen Jones and Jordan Williams both signing scholarships Wednesday afternoon to remain in state.

Jones, a defensive standout, is headed to Livingston where he will suit up for West Alabama.

While Williams heads North to the Capital City as he signed to play at Faulkner University.

This day has been a long time coming for the duo.

Jones and Williams have taken to the gridiron with each other for over a decade.

“Me and Jordan have been playing peewee since we were five,” said Jones. “To sign with your best friend is pretty amazing.”

Williams added, “It’s big. We’re family, so might as well. He never won up against me. Ask Coach Harrison.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.