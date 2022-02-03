On the dotted line: Beau Sellers signs with Troy

NEWTON, Ala. (WTVY) - Wicksburg football standout Beau Sellers will be repping the cardinal and white as he signed to join the Troy Trojans

as a preferred walk-on.

Sellers has been a large part of the Panthers’ success, as an anchor on the offensive line for the past four seasons.

In his senior year, Sellers allowed zero sacks to help lead Wicksburg to the first round of the playoffs.

Now, Sellers is ready to be a threat in the Vet.

“You know, with everything going on with the new coaching staff, I feel like that’s my best fit,” said Sellers. “You know, they’re all guys that I feel like I can fit in very well with them. The first impression was unlike any other coach that I’ve ever had. It’s the place to be for sure.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.