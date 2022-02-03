On the dotted line: Andre Galloway inks with Faulkner University

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Headland’s Andre Galloway put the pen to paper Wednesday morning.

The senior running back making it official and signing with Faulkner University.

While playing through injuries his senior season, Galloway was still able to record 647 yards to go along with five touchdowns and defensively had 58 total tackles.

After his time with the Rams, Galloway sees himself being a huge asset to the Eagles.

“Really happy just to be able to sign and start chapter two of my life and play the sport I love at the next level,” said Galloway. “Hopefully, get to where I want to be and most definitely win some games at Faulkner University.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

