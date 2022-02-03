Dothan sales tax revenue off to a hot start as first quarter ends

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan saw record sales tax numbers in January 2022 compared to January 2021.

The city raked in more than 9.1 million dollars in sales tax revenue last month.

This surpasses the previous sales tax record set just one year ago in January 2021 when the city brought in more than 8.4 million dollars in sales tax revenue. That’s a difference of more than 750-thousand-dollars.

In fact, the city has brought in more sales tax revenue per month in the first quarter of the 20-22 fiscal year, which began in October 2021, than the first quarter of 2021. Dothan saw a 4.17% increase from October 2021 to 2022, a 7.57% increase in November, a 24.69% increase in December -- which city leaders assume was due to holiday shopping in Dothan.

And this month’s percent increase compared to last January is 8.94.

Another figure worth noting -- Dothan also saw a 46% increase in lodging tax revenue in January, a difference of almost 82-thousand dollars more compared to 2021.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

