Dothan Houston County Library offers free tax-filing services

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The main branch of the Dothan Houston County Library is offering free tax services starting tomorrow.

In a partnership with AARP, those with moderate to low-income as well as individuals 60 and over will be eligible for the free services.

The offer is by appointment only on Mondays and Thursdays. You will be required to bring all tax documents, a driver’s license and social security card. The library says this program is ideal for those with very few exemptions.

“A lot of people don’t have access to the higher ends when they just have simple taxes,” says Ashley Bynum, Adult Programming Specialist, Dothan Houston County Library System.

“They don’t want to pay hundreds of dollars for preparation itself, so with small incomes and refunds you want something that’s not going to take what little bit you’re getting back.”

To set up an appointment, you can call 334-350-8097 for assistance. Appointments are available until April 14.

