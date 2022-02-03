Advertisement

The 4-H peanut butter and jelly drive is back

What many people don’t know is that peanuts are actually beneficial from head to toe. Two different studies during the past two years have identified brain gains related to eating nuts, peanuts and peanut butter on a regular basis.(PRNewswire)
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A group of teen samaritans need your help. 4-H ambassadors launched their annual peanut butter and jelly drive this month.

Each February, they partner with county council students and Alabama Peanut Producers to collect jars for food banks across 10 counties in the wiregrass. This year’s goal is to collect  3,600 pounds of food.

“This is a community service project and outreach for our kids, so it’s really student led,” says says Doug Summerford, Regional Extension Agent, 4-H Foundation. “We let them take the lead on it, and they do a really good job. They take it back to their schools, collect peanut butter and jelly at their schools, and through some of the other organizations they’re involved with.”

If you would like to donate, you can drop off unopened jars at any county 4-H extension office.

