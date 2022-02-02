Advertisement

Wiregrass United Way announces latest fundraiser

(WTVY News 4)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

News 4 spoke with Wiregrass United Way’s Area Manager and Director of Marketing, Josie Buntin about their new fundraiser featuring Mardi Gras T-Shirts!

Where can you order shirts?

Online! At wuw.org/mardigras, and the deadline is February 7th.

How much do shirts cost?

Short sleeve shirts are $20, and long sleeve shirts are $25.

Who does this fundraiser benefit?

The Wiregrass United Way supports 38 local partner organizations across our six county area. The funds stay local, and greatly impact our community.

