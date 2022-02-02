The Winter Olympics: Watch live events and highlights

The XXIV Olympic Winter Games are set to be held in Beijing, China from February 4-20, 2022, though some preliminary events will start as soon as February 2. NBCOlympics.com and the networks of NBC will have full coverage of all the competitions.

Get a crash course in all 15 sports that will be featured at the 2022 Winter Games. You’ll be an Olympic authority in no time.

There will be 109 medal events contested at the Winter Games, including seven events which are are brand-new to the Olympic program. Find out more here.

Day-by-day guide to the 2022 Winter Olympics

Day -1: Thursday, February 3

As the women’s hockey tournament opens play, the U.S. team led by star forwards Hilary Knight, Brianna Decker and Kendall Coyne Schofield begins its title defense with a preliminary game against Finland. Elsewhere, mixed doubles curling continues with the U.S. playing Italy and Norway in a pair of games, and the qualifying rounds take place for men’s and women’s moguls.

Day -2: Wednesday, February 2

The Winter Olympics get underway with the first set of round-robin games in mixed doubles curling. The United States, represented by the duo of Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys, takes on Australia in its opening game.

USA takes on Australia on Day 1 of mixed doubles curling In mixed doubles curling, Team USA stole a win from Australia in their first contest of the 2022 Olympics.

