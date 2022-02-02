Advertisement

The warm up continues

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Warmer this morning with lower 50s around the area, this afternoon we will break the 70 degree mark. Enjoy today because after tomorrow rain and cooler temperatures return. Thursday we will make the middle 70s for highs before rain moves in later in the day, Friday looks soggy with temperatures falling during the day. The weekend looks dry but on the cooler side compared to the past few days. The start of next week looks nice with highs in the upper 50s.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 73°. Winds SE 10-20 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 55°. Winds: SE 5-10 0%

TOMORROW– Partly to mostly cloudy, showers move in late. High near 75°. Winds SE 5-15 mph 20%

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. Low: 62° High: 64° 80%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 54° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 57° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 41° High: 56° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 34° High: 57° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 62° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 64° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 25 kts. Seas 7-9 ft

