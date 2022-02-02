Advertisement

Warm Now, Cooler Later

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Warm weather continues into Thursday, but we’re tracking a cold front for early Friday. Cooler air will follow as we head into the weekend. Rain chances increase Thursday night, but the showers look to depart Friday night, so the weekend will be dry.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a shower west. Low near 58°.  Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy to partly sunny, a few afternoon showers. High near 77°. Winds S at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 64°.  Winds S/NW at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Cloudy, scattered showers.  Low: 64° High: 64° 80%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 56° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 39° High: 61° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 41° High: 58° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 34° High: 57° 5%

WED: Sunny. Low: 35° High: 60° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 5-7 feet.

