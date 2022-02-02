Mental health professionals notice an uptick in depression amongst children

Bay County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The COVID-19 pandemic is causing mental health issues in children to become more apparent, according to experts.

“We are seeing that the kids are coming in now when we are kind of trying to pin down when they started not feeling okay,” said Program Director of Family Services Eileen Booth. “We are pretty much hearing it was around Spring of 2020.”

Booth also said the pandemic has caused school-aged children to feel isolated, resulting in an increase in calls to their mobile response team from local schools.

“The schools are giving them a call when kids are saying things that make them concerned that they might want to harm themselves or other people.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics said remote learning caused a mental health crisis among children and that keeping schools open for in-person learning should be a priority.

There are signs to look for if your child is spending more time at home, though.

Mental health professionals said eating problems and having no motivation to get up for the day are a few examples to look out for on a regular basis.

“They may suddenly not be eating very much, and if these things go on for more than a couple of weeks then it’s probably something that needs to be looked at,” Booth said.

She also stressed that the Life Management Center is always available.

“We have emergency screeners 24-hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, so you can always call and talk to someone if you have a concern.”

Everyone is encouraged to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is you or a loved one is in need of immediate help.

