Injuries reported in Ross Clark Circle Crash

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several people are reported injured after a crash Wednesday afternoon on Ross Clark Circle in Dothan.

The crash happened at the intersection of Ross Clark Circle and Webb Road around 1:00 PM.

It was a head-on collision between an SUV and a pickup truck.

Five people involved in the crash were injured, but there were no fatalities. All but one of the victims were taken to the hospital.

One person in the crash was ejected from the bed of the black pickup truck.

