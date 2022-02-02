Holmes Co. meets to discuss allowing liquor sale by the glass

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County is currently considered a ‘wet’ county, meaning they allow the sale of liquor, but only by the package. However, there are some in the county who would like to see that change.

At Tuesday’s special meeting of the Holmes County Board of County Commissioners, the discussion revolved around holding an election to allow the voters to choose whether they want to allow the sale of liquor by the glass.

Executive Director of the Development Commission Joe Rone approached the commissioners asking to allow the voters to decide on the issue. Tuesday night, commissioners heard from Rone again, as well as other residents who hope to see this issue on an upcoming ballot. However, no residents spoke out against the issue.

Owner of Dogwood Lakes Golf Course Heather Shelby said being able to sell liquor by the glass would help her business.

“This would also help us because of our restaurant and the growth that we could potentially have for our community, and we are seven minutes outside of the city, and as relatively new owners since May, we are just looking to just grow our business just exponentially,” Shelby said.

However, commissioners had questions for Rone before making a decision.

“We asked him to approach his people to see how much of the money to do the ballot they would be willing to put in,” Chairman of the Board Earl Stafford said.

Commissioners are still waiting to have some of their questions answered before making a final decision.

