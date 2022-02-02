Higher gas prices may stick around, experts say

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s no secret, Americans are paying more at the pump. Some experts believe higher prices may stick around.

“A barrel of oil this morning, $89, that’s the highest level since 2014.”

Gas prices are sitting at an all time high. In what may not come as much of a surprise to some, the COVID-19 pandemic is playing a large role in this.

“As a result of that demand for oil plummeted, prices for oil plummeted which then induced oil companies to cut production,” said Patrick Dehaan - Gasbuddy.

Since last year we’ve been able to escape our homes and hit the road.

“But the problem is there wasn’t enough oil production coming online as quickly as demand went up.”

Another factor, geopolitical tensions, between Russia and Ukraine. Russia serves as the second largest flow producer in the world.

“This spring expect more increases and that’s because of seasonal factors we always see a switch to summer gasoline refineries doing maintenance and we also see demand start to go up in the us as temperatures warm in March, April through May really.”

While March prices should not be as bad, Dehaan says, they expect another increase in April.

“The only light at the end of the tunnel well is if Russia doesn’t invade Ukraine, we could see oil prices coming down by the fourth quarter of this year.”

While Dehaan says that is subject to change, it is predicted to be a much higher risk of prices continuing to rise.

Gasbuddy did fill WTVY in on a few tips for filling up the tank, the beginning of the week typically sees the lowest prices, since energy stations are closed on the weekends and fewer people fill up.

During the weekdays, price hikes are expected with energy stations back open, creating an influx of oil prices for stations.

Gasbuddy says their golden rule is, shop around, not all stations have the same prices, and some are sitting lower than the rest.

