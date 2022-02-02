Advertisement

Geneva County primed to host area tournament

Bulldogs 6-0 in Class 2A Area 2 play.
Geneva County boy’s basketball is another Wiregrass team that has already secured its spot as an area tournament host.
By Emily Acton
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
The bulldogs have consistently been on top of the class 2A area 2 standings and thanks to a perfect area record this season.

Geneva County will now be hosting its third straight area tournament in Bulldog Country.

Despite the dawgs 6-0 area record and how familiar they are with their opponents...

They know the importance of not letting those factors affect their play come next week.

“You have to you know stay humble and keep working because Abbeville is improving, Cottonwood is improving and they’re going to come to work every day,” said head coach Josh Thompson. “So, we’ve got to do the same. You just can’t take any days off.”

“You know, we have some confidence going into this stuff but we gotta make sure that we remember to play our game and not go in thinking we’re going to win.” said senior JP Beasley

Senior Emmanuel Henderson added, ”It’s a blessing going back three years in a row winning but we put in a lot of work for it so we deserve it. It gives us a lot of confidence but we know we have to stay humble and continue to put the work in.”

Geneva County will play its first game of the area tournament Monday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 PM with Houston County.

