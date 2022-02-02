On the dotted line: Samson Tigers

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

It was a big day for Samson football standouts Braxton Brooks and Gunner Glisson as they signed to take their talents to the next level.

Both will be staying in state and taking the field as opponents in the fall as Brooks joins the Huntingdon hawks in the capital city and Glisson will be at Birmingham Southern.

The two were a huge part of the tigers success this season as Brooks totaled over 2000 yards to go along with 20 TDS and Glisson lit it up on the defense with 68 solo tackles in his senior season.

Now both are ready to make waves in the college ranks.

”It has always been a dream for me of course and just the hard work and the saying hard work pays off and just to know my hard work has paid off and signing with one of my best friends is a big accomplishment,” said Brooks.

Glisson added, ”Its mind blowing how hard we have worked for this and grinding. It’s unbelievable having this chance and opportunity to go and make my mark and bring Samson to Birmingham and to BSC its amazing.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.