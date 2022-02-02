Dothan Tech students job shadow in the community

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Over 70 Dothan Tech students spread out across 35 Dothan businesses for a “job shadow day,” choosing where to go based off their career interests.

“We are at Physical Therapy Specialist, and I chose this because I want to be a physical therapist,” expresses Tabri Camp, Senior at Dothan High School. “Today we learned several different techniques and ways that physical therapist help and aid patients to make life a little easier.”

One student learned the ins and outs of the Dothan Fire Department, others stepped back into the classroom.

“My day basically revolves around me working with Miss. Blocker, a kindergarten teacher,” explains Haley Sims, Junior at Dothan High School. “I basically have been observing her working in her classroom, watching them do their spelling and just learning, seeing how the classroom flows.”

One Dothan Tech senior went back to the elementary school she grew up in, and where she may find herself teaching in the future.

“I picked going to Highlands Elementary, kindergarten, because when I graduate high school, I want to be a kindergarten teacher,” says Chelsie Roettgen, Senior at Dothan High School. “I love kids, I love doing stuff for the kids and helping kids.”

Shadow day is benefitting those students who aren’t sure what career path is right for them.

“It really gives us hands-on experiences and allows us to see if this is actually what we do want to do,” finishes Sims. “We get to experience it before we dedicate our lives to it.”

Hoping that after high school or college graduation, these students can be successful in the Wiregrass.

