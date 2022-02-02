Advertisement

County Health Department masks update

KN95 Mask
KN95 Mask(WILX)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Press Release (ADPH)-

We will appreciate your continued assistance in informing the public that county health departments do not have free face masks to distribute to the public. According to information provided by the federal government, retail pharmacies that are part of the federal COVID-19 vaccine program and community health centers nationwide will be sent free non-surgical N95 masks for distribution to the public at no charge.

ADPH

Getting vaccinated and wearing a well-fitting face mask remain the best ways to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

