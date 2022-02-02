City of Dothan looking for citizen input for CDBG Funds

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan is creating their annual action plan for the upcoming fiscal year, and they’re looking for community input.

The city is also preparing to receive their Community Development Block Grant funds from the Housing and Urban Development, funds that are used for programs to help low- and moderate-income residents.

By holding neighborhood meetings city officials aim to find out what needs there are in the community.

“Gather input I mean we can do studies and we can look at what we think are the needs but in partnership what do the residence in the community see that’s in need that maybe we don’t know about or is more of a priority then what we might know,” said Kelly Mierkowski - CDBG Program Administrator.

The neighborhood meetings will be held:

Date Location Time Tuesday, February 22nd Doug Tew Recreation Center, 300 Garland St., Dothan 6-7pm Wednesday, February 23rd Wiregrass Recreation Center, 620 Sixth Ave., Dothan 6-7pm Thursday, February 24th Andrew Belle Community Center, 1270 Lake St., Dothan 6-7pm Friday, February 25th Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center, 329 Chickasaw St., Dothan 12-1pm

If you cannot make the meeting you can send your ideas by mail, Kelly H. Mierkowski, CDBG Program Administrator at Dept. of Planning & Development, City of Dothan, PO Box 2128, Dothan, AL 36302, email, kmierkowsk@dothan.org, or call 334-615-4417

